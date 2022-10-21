Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are missing from Bollywood Diwali parties but we managed to get a glimpse of the Simmba actor at the Mumbai airport earlier today. As usual, Ranveer looked his stylish best and arrived in his posh Lamborghini Urus wearing AirPods max and is now getting trolled on social media by netizens for the most bizarre reasons. Scroll below to watch his video.

Ranveer enjoys a huge fan following across the globe on social media with over 41 million followers on Instagram. We are particularly the fan of his live sessions on the photo-sharing site and his sartorial outfit choices. Now talking about his latest appearance, the actor was dressed in a casual avatar.

Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a beige coloured sweatshirt that he paired with olive-green coloured joggers. He styled the look with a matching beanie and Adidas Yeezy slippers and finished off the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Ranveer Singh was also seen wearing an AirPods max and we all know his love for music. Take a look at his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Itni mehengi gaadi main music system nahi hai kya ??? 🎧 Pehen k nikal rahe ho gaadi se” Another user commented, “Lambo me musicplayer nhi ata kya..!🤔🤔🤔” A third user commented, “Ye Deepika aur Ranveer ko Bollywood se bhr KR dia h kya.. Diwali party m dikhe nhi.”

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh getting trolled for wearing headphones as he exits his car at the airport? Tell us in the comments below.

