Gully boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is now trending on internet and media as he is gearing up for his upcoming film PhoneBhoot along with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. Last night at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, Siddhant made a dashing entry but got teased by the paparazzi with Navya Naveli Nanda’s name. Scroll below to check out his reaction!

For quite some time, rumours were rife that Siddhant and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya have been dating each other. Even though neither of them ever accepted it, their social media hints something else.

Last night at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda both were present. Siddhant looked quite handsome as he donned a cream-coloured self-embroidered kurta, and completed the look with a white pyjama and shoes. On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda looked super pretty in a red-coloured two-piece set and glam makeup.

In a video shared by InstantBollywood, when Siddhant Chaturvedi was making his way towards Manish Malhotra, the paparazzi can be heard teasing him by saying “Navya ji aarahe hai”. To this, the Gehraiyaan actor gave a rather bizarre reaction. He folded his hands to the paps in a gesture saying, (“What is this?”).

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started flooding the comment section with their opinions. While one wrote, “Sudhar jao camera walo 😂😂😂 breakup ho chuka hai Dono me 😂😂”, another one commented, “Navya ke upar full attitude 😂”. One of them penned, “Hehhh iski girlfriend h.”

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is busy this year with PhoneBhoot and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Within a very few years, he has become quite a heartthrob of Bollywood. What do you think? Is there something between brewing Siddhant and Navya Naveli Nanda? Let us know in the comments!

