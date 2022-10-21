Yesterday marked a star-studded night at Manish Malhotra’s residence. Karan Johar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aditya Roy Kapur to Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ananya Panday were among other celebrities who attended the Diwali bash. But netizens couldn’t help but Katrina Kaif and her recent botox treatment as she arrived with Vicky Kaushal. Scroll below for all the details.

If you notice Kat’s face before her wedding to Vicky Kaushal and after that, there’s visibly a lot of difference. Her cheeks are fuller, which even makes her smile very different from what it was. There have been a lot of discussions around it after the marriage pictures surfaced but looks like the latest appearance has left the tails wagging yet again.

Yesterday, Katrina Kaif was seen arriving at Manish Malhotra’s residence in a sea green saree with silver detailing across the borders. She wore a silver embellished blouse with it and left her tresses loose in her signature straight look. Matching earrings and a ring completed her minimalistic look.

While most fell in love with her elegant look and pairing with Vicky Kaushal, many couldn’t help but notice her botox. Comments sections were bombarded with fans mentioning how she used to look better earlier.

A user wrote, “Katrina ne apna face kharab kr liya botox use krwa krwa ke”

“Her Botox and fillers are soooo bad,” another commented.

A troll wrote, “Boil or swelling face wale…ab tu husband sa big lgna lge ha kitne bad lag rahe ha or public beautiful keh rahe ha surgeries or botox ke mare hui ko”

“What’s wrong with her smile?” questioned another.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is all set to be next seen in Phone Bhoot. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, recently wrapped up a schedule of Sam Bahadur.

