Kantara is the new sensational hit that has gripped the entire nation. It’s coming from the home of KGF Chapter and 777 Charlie, giving another proud moment to the Sandalwood industry. Apart from critical acclaim, the film is doing terrific business at the box office. Now, Kangana Ranaut has watched the film and described her experience. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, the film has completed 21 days in theatres and is refusing to slow down. It is performing strength-to-strength with each passing day. Apart from the Kannada language, the film is receiving support from other versions with the Telugu dubbed version becoming a success on the very first day itself.

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut watched Kantara and shared her review in a short video she shot in a car. In a video, she says, “I have just come out watching Kantara with my family, and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable!”

Kangana Ranaut further shared that Kantara’s hangover will be there with her for at least a week now. “What a find blend of tradition, folklore, indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, action. This is what is cinema, what films are for. I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don’t think I will recover from this experience for another week,” the Emergency actress said.

Here’s the video:

Kangana Ranaut is all praise for #Kantara after watching the film in theaters.#KanganaRanaut #KantaraMovie pic.twitter.com/Qya9Ghizb3 — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) October 20, 2022

Meanwhile, speaking about the box office collection, Kantara has grossed over 170 crores globally and has become the third all-time highest-grossing Kannada film at the worldwide box office after KGF Chapter 2 and KGF Chapter 1.

