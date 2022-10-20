Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is just getting stronger and stronger at the box office with all other dubbed versions performing well. Not just in India, but the film is finding appreciation in international markets as well. Thanks to it, the film is now the third highest-grossing Kannada film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more.

After becoming a blockbuster in the Kannada version already, the Rishab Shetty directorial was dubbed and released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, which turned out to be the best decision taken by the makers. Already a big commercial success, these dubbed versions are providing a huge boost to the film, as a result of which it is now set to hit the 200 crore mark globally.

Speaking about the latest collection update, Kantara has earned a whopping 171.41 crores gross (all languages) at the worldwide box office after 20 days. With this, the film now holds the 3rd position in the list of highest-grossing Kannada films globally. It has left Vikrant Rona, James and 777 Charlie behind by a long distance. The first two positions are held by KGF Chapter 1 (240 crores gross) and KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores gross).

Kantara is running strong at the box office and it will not slow down for at least a couple of weeks for sure. With such a pace, the film is very much capable of surpassing KGF Chapter 1’s 240 crores and becoming the 2nd highest Kannada grosser of all time at the worldwide box office.

Let’s see where Kantara goes!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

