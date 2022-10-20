Even though Ponniyin Selvan 1 has slowed down at the box office, it isn’t backing up from breaking records and making new ones. The latest thing we hear is that the film has crossed Rajinikanth’s Kabali to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Malaysia. Keep reading to know more details about it!

Over the years, Tamil films have developed a big market in Malaysia. More than any other Kollywood star, our beloved Thalaiva has been dominating the territory single-handedly with his multiple films being among the highest-grossing Indian films there. At the top was his Kabali, which was released in 2016. That record is past now as PS 1 has dethroned it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As shared by Malaysia Tickets’ Twitter handle, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has become the highest-grossing Indian film in 18 days. It has earned RM 16.59 million at the box office. It’s another feather in PS 1 team’s hat after becoming the top Kollywood grosser of 2022 and 2nd all-time Kollywood grosser at the worldwide box office.

Here’s the tweet:

#PonniyinSelvan1 collected close to RM 16.59 mill box office gross in 🇲🇾 cinema.

(18 days) from tracked locations. The stats includes – IMAX, Premier, Beanie, Getha, Aurumn, Indulge, Big Screen, Maxx, DA! Highest collected Indian Movie in 🇲🇾. Well done team #PS1 @rameshlaus pic.twitter.com/W82Qf9wxDh — Malaysia Tickets (@MalaysiaTickets) October 19, 2022

With this, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has surpassed Rajinikanth’s Kabali. Released in 2016, it earned RM 12.6 million in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, recently ace director S. Shankar praised Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, which is based on the literary classic by eminent writer Kalki. Taking to Twitter, Shankar wrote: “‘PS1‘ captivates. A quality Tamil historical film after years. Mani Ratnam sir’s mastery in filmma’King’ proven yet again (sic).”

He then went on to praise the film’s technical team and said: “Hats off to cinematographer Ravi Varman’s picturesque depiction. A R Rahman music riveting! Full three hours intrigue you for the sequel. Hail to the vast Army that made this epic!”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: The Legend Of Maula Jatt Box Office: Fawad Khan Starrer Breaks All Records For A Pakistani Film In Its Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram