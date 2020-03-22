99 Songs: A R Rahman Shares What Went Behind Composing 14 Amazing Original Tracks!

India’s Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman says creating the 14-track album for his debut film as a producer, “99 Songs”, was “amazing”.

“I had such amazing time writing, producing and scoring ’99 Songs’, even though it is more work than usual. Some of the songs had to evolve with the character and the story, whereas some play as part of the soundtrack,” Rahman said.

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, “99 Songs” features Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Vargas, Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala.

The album is distributed by Sony Music India. The music director said he is glad to reunite with the label after popular albums such as “Vande Mataram”, “Rang De Basanti”, “Guru” and “OK Jaanu”. He said: “Our team is excited to work with Sony Music again, carrying our relationship into 23 years. I hope you like the songs. I want to thank you all in advance for your support and love as always!”

