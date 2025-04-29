After setting Tamil Nadu ablaze with its original launch in Chennai, A.R. Rahman’s latest song now drops is ready to leave us dancing in Hindi. This 2025 hit called Jinguchaa is as promising as it sounds. Be ready to hear it slay at sangeets, baraats, and every event that needs a dose of swagger and magic in 2025.

Packing full-on baraat vibes, Jinguchaa is all about aesthetics, wedding finery, pulsing beats, and the unmistakable attitude of Thug Life. With Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, and Sanya Malhotra upgrading the dance floor into all things swaggy and sassy, the track captures the exact feel of a big fat Indian wedding. I mean, we can’t expect any less from the Academy Award-winning maestro A.R. Rahman, can we?

The song is already making its way to the top of every chart as it premiered earlier this year in Tamil to roaring cheers at a grand event in Chennai. The event was attended by the film’s star-studded ensemble, Rahman himself, and cinematic titan Mani Ratnam, and it instantly became a proper cultural moment.

The Hindi version now brings fresh vocal firepower to the table with Sukhwinder Singh, Ronkini Gupta, Aashima Mahajan, and Vaishali Samant. Set within the narrative of Thug Life, Jinguchaa plays out amidst a wedding celebration—but in true Mani-Kamal-Rahman fashion, every frame is loaded with the kind of storytelling that makes you want to hit replay.

With this unmatchable trio, Thug Life is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025. So, we can’t help but brace ourselves for a cinematic experience that promises to be electrifying like never before!

Catch the teaser here:

