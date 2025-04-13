Kamal Haasan fans are excited about his upcoming projects, such as Thug Life and the untitled movie with director duo AnbAriv. Thug Life, his film with the legendary Tamil director Mani Ratnam, is one of the most-anticipated projects in recent times. News and updates about the movie are gaining momentum online.

Expectations for this project are enormous, especially since Haasan’s last film, directed by Shankar, didn’t do well with either critics or audiences. Another Kamal Haasan film that is giving fans hope is his project with AnbAriv. Since the movie doesn’t have an official title yet, it is tentatively titled KH237. Amid the excitement surrounding the new project, AnbAriv recently shared an image of themselves with Kamal Haasan captioned “Explore the Experience.”

In the image, Kamal Haasan can be seen walking in the middle, wearing an off-white outfit, while the directors are on either side, dressed in black T-shirts, blue track pants, and bright red sneakers. Is there a message the directors are trying to convey here? We don’t know. We know that both directors have previously worked with Kamal Haasan as stunt choreographers in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, and KH237 marks their directorial debut.

The film is rumored to be an action-packed adventure, and reports suggest that Haasan is slimming down and getting fitter for the role. Meanwhile, Thug Life is expected to be released in theatres on June 5, 2025.

This period action drama is co-written by Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Silambarasan, Joju George, Trisha Krishnan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Rajshri Deshpande, among others. The music is composed by A.R. Rahman.

