While Murmur isis already streaming on an OTT giant, reports suggest that another platform has also acquired the rights. Read on for all the details.

What’s Murmur All About?

For those who missed it in theatres, Murmur revolves around a group of daring Chennai-based YouTubers obsessed with the paranormal. Hoping to chase clout and capture spine-chilling content, the crew enters a notoriously cursed forest, infamous for sightings of the elusive “Seven Saptha Kannigal” and a vengeful spirit. However, this suddenly turns into a bone-chilling survival nightmare.

With found-footage style camera work and a nail-biting buildup, Murmur cleverly blends psychological tension with supernatural fear. As the group disappears without a trace, the only clue left behind is their disturbing video footage, which the police later retrieve. This will lead to revealation of a grim and fragmented puzzle of what truly happened inside the haunted woods.

The film stars Richie Kapoor, Devraj Arumugam, Yuvikha Rajendran, Aria Selvaraj, and Suganya Shanmugam. Backed by SPK Pictures and Stand Alone Pictures International, the technical team includes cinematographer Jason Williams and editor Rohith V, whose work amplifies the eerie vibes.

When & Where to Watch Murmur Online

Murmur is already available for streaming in Tamil on Amazon Prime Video, but there’s more. The latest update confirms that Murmur will also drop on Lionsgate Play from April 17, 2025.

But wait, the OTT buzz doesn’t end there! Word on the street is that Tentkotta has also bagged the digital streaming rights. However, an official announcement regarding its premiere date is expected soon.

#Murmur (Tamil|2025) – PRIME. Found Footage Horror film. Initial set up was done well. Later its packed with repeat scenes & tests patience. Pond scene super. No BGM; Has Only Sound Efffects-Great Work. Other than 3 scenes, its just buildup; Weak writing & Bore. BELOW AVERAGE! pic.twitter.com/OA8DKbwjEI — CK Review (@CKReview1) April 4, 2025

So, whether you missed it in theatres or are ready to re-live the horror at home, Murmur is lining up on multiple platforms to send chills down your spine.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Madharasi: Sivakarthikeyan & AR Murugadoss’ Film To Arrive In Theatres On This Date?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News