Prithviraj Sukumaran’s last theatrical outing was with L2: Empuraan, a film he directed and acted in. The film has become the highest-grossing movie in the history of Mollywood. Following the release, Prithviraj returned to his work as an actor with his upcoming movie Nobody.

Even before the release of L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj resumed his acting career by joining SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film SSMB29. Now, he has returned to Mollywood with Nobody, where he plays the protagonist.

Shooting for the film began with a pooja ceremony held at Wellington Island, Ernakulam. Nissam Basheer directed the film, which is based on Sameer Abdul’s script. Another notable crew member is Harshavardhan Rameshwar, a music composer known for his work on the 2023 Bollywood film Animal.

Production-wise, the film is a collaborative effort between Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife, Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C.V. Sarathi, under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments.

L2: Empuraan is still playing in Malayalam theatres and has become a massive success. However, its pan-Indian aspirations have crashed and burned. After the release, the film underwent re-censoring, as some audience members found certain aspects of the film offensive. Those parts have been removed, and lead actor Mohanlal has apologized for the same.

