L2: Empuraan continues to pull off exciting feats at the Indian box office despite its pace going down significantly. Yesterday, on day 13, the magnum opus earned much less than 1.50 crores, but it still managed to enter the 100 crore club. With this, it has joined Manjummel Boys in the coveted club and also gave Mohanlal his first-ever century in the domestic market. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

L2: Empuraan on day 13

The Mollywood magnum opus kicked off its second Tuesday with 12% occupancy in morning shows. In the afternoon shows, there was some growth as the occupancy of around 15% was registered. In the evening shows, it went up to 17%. Night shows had an occupancy of 19%.

As a result of such occupancies, L2: Empuraan earned an estimated 1.23 crores on day 13. Overall, it earned 101.13 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

Mohanlal’s debut century!

With L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal has scored his first-ever century at the Indian box office, which is a big thing. Also, it has emerged as the second 100 crore club entrant of Mollywood after Manjummel Boys. It’ll be interesting to see if it manages to touch the 150 crore mark.

Crosses 260 crores globally!

In 13 days, the Mollywood magnum opus has amassed 119.33 crore gross at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has earned an estimated 143 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at a staggering 262.33 crore gross. From here, the mark of 275 crores will be easily crossed, but entry into the 300 crore club will be a bit difficult.

Tomorrow, Mammootty’s Bazooka is hitting theatres, which will impact the show count and overall run of L2: Empuraan. Nonetheless, the film has already emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film globally and has set high standards of collection for Mollywood.

