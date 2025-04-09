Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the lead roles, is underperforming at the box office. It is also shrouded in several controversies, including review bombings on IMDb, but it has seen a silver lining with its latest achievement. The film has beaten Mean Girls, the musical released in 2024, to achieve this feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mean Girls is a 2024 American teen musical comedy film by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr from a screenplay by Tina Fey. It is based on the stage musical of the same name, which was also based on a 2004 cult classic written by Fey. The movie features Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, and Christopher Briney, while Tim Meadows and Fey reprised their roles from the OG movie.

The 2024 musical collected $72.58 million in its US run. Meanwhile, Snow White collected only $5.9 million on its 3rd weekend at the box office in North America. It has dropped to #4 in the domestic top 5 chart. The film has witnessed a harsh drop of -58.5% from last week. It has also lost 450 theatres in the US and is running only in 3750 theatres. The musical fantasy has hit the $77.72 million domestic cume.

According to The Numbers, Snow White, despite being a box office disaster, has achieved a new and amazing feat at the box office in North America. It has beaten 2024’s Mean Girls‘ $72.58 million, and 1964’s My Fair Lady’s $72.5 million domestic haul to enter the top 40 highest-grossing movie musicals of all time list. Snow White has solidified its place in the list by occupying the #38 spot.

The Marc Webb-helmed movie is in its fourth week and has yet to cross the $100 million milestone at the US and overseas box office. Internationally, the Disney film has hit the $91.3 million cume, taking the worldwide cume to $169.04 million. It is indeed headed to be one of the biggest disasters of this year; hence, these small achievements boost the morale of the team.

Snow White was released in the theatres on March 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

