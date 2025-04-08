Disney’s latest live-action remake, Snow White, has taken a brutal beating, racking up a shockingly low 1.5-star rating, which is basically the film equivalent of biting into a poisoned apple.

So, what went wrong? Let’s just say this Snow White isn’t quite the one we grew up with. From major changes to the classic storyline to controversial casting choices and behind-the-scenes drama, the film has been at the center of an internet firestorm for months. And now, it seems that all that controversy has snowballed (pun intended) into a review-bombing frenzy.

Whether the outrage is justified or just internet trolling at its finest, the results speak for themselves, audiences are not happy. But is the movie really that bad, or is this just another case of the internet doing what the internet does best? Let’s break it down.

Snow White’s Lowest IMDb Rating Explained

Disney’s Snow White might have had high hopes, but its IMDb rating has sunk lower than the Evil Queen’s self-esteem after hearing, “You’re not the fairest anymore.” Sitting at a brutal 1.5/10, this remake is getting roasted harder than a poisoned apple pie.

So, what’s the deal? Well, Disney aimed for a fresh, modern take on the 1937 classic, with a more independent Snow White and an emphasis on inclusivity. But instead of cheers, they got a review-bombing frenzy. A lot of the backlash centered around Rachel Zegler’s casting, with some purists arguing that a Latina actress shouldn’t play Snow White (as if fairy tales are historical documentaries). Zegler, on the other hand, has defended the film, saying it tells a universal story and that it’s time for Hollywood to embrace diversity.

But casting isn’t the only issue. Many critics have slammed the film’s CGI dwarfs, calling them “nightmare fuel,” while others found Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen performance stiff and uninspired. And then, of course, there’s the ever-looming accusation of “wokeness,” which some say has overshadowed the heart of the story.

Was Snow White doomed from the start, or is the backlash just an internet tantrum? Either way, this fairytale is getting a tragic ending, at least on IMDb.

Snow White’s Ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic, & CinemaScore

If you judged Snow White solely by its 1.5 IMDb score, you’d think it was Disney’s biggest disaster since “Let It Go” played on repeat for a year. But surprisingly, other rating platforms paint a much less catastrophic picture.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score sits at 74%, while critics have given it a not-great-but-not-doomsday 40%. Over on Metacritic and CinemaScore, the movie lands in more “meh” territory, not exactly a standing ovation, but not a total dumpster fire either.

So what’s going on? IMDb’s score has been hijacked by review-bombers, while verified audience ratings on other platforms suggest that most viewers found the film fine. Not groundbreaking, but also not the cinematic apocalypse that IMDb suggests.

At the end of the day, Snow White might not be the fairest of them all, but it’s also not the absolute train wreck some are making it out to be, unless, of course, you ask IMDb. Then it’s just pure poison apple energy.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Tom Hardy’s Secret Rap Career: Did “Falling On Your Arse” Prove He Could Have Been A Hip-Hop Star?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News