Be it the controversies marring the film or the general dislike towards the leading star Rachel Zegler or even the antagonist Gal Gadot’s controversial beliefs, all of it has had a major impact on Snow White. The movie, which was released in March this year, has been a big box office flop and the viewers are absolutely not happy with it.

This has affected more than just the film though. Disney has noted the fan reactions and have made a big decision regarding another live-action film which was in production. Tangled is one of the most popular animated films of Disney but the failure of Snow White has put a damper on the future of the Tangled live-action adaptation and here’s everything we know about it.

Has Snow White’s Box Office Debacle Led To Tangled Live-Action Being Put On Pause?

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the live-action adaptation film of Tangled, which is a story about Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, has been put on pause. According to industry insiders, it has to do with the poor response towards Snow White which is also Disney’s latest live-action adaptation release.

It only raked in $69 million domestically and $145 million worldwide on a $270 million budget. Prior to Snow White, the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid received an underwhelming response with a lot of people not happy with the casting and race-swapping of the main character Ariel.

As for Snow White, Rachel Zegler’s comments did not go down well with people. She demeaned the original cartoon of the popular fairytale. She called the prince a stalker and a creep and said that she hated it. While she is entitled to her opinions, she got the opportunity to play Snow White and fans were appalled by her criticisms towards the very role she was cast in.

To add to it, Gal Gadot’s zionist views also did not go down well with people who have been actively boycotting her and her work. All in all, Snow White was a disaster on every front and there was no salvaging it. This has very clearly impacted Disney’s plans towards creating more live-action content

The adaptation of Tangled was in active development with Michael Gracey, known for his work on The Greatest Showman, roped in to direct it while Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for her work on Thor: Love and Thunder, was writing the movie’s script. With the film being on hold at the moment, it remains unclear what the future might be and whether it will even happen.

Regardless, Disney has experimented with live action adaptations many times and while some have been very successful, others have fallen flat. Some of their works include Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Pete’s Dragon, The Little Mermaid, and the newest addition Snow White.

