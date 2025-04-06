Just when we thought John Wick had finally earned a peaceful retirement, or, you know, actually died, John Wick 5 steps into the spotlight, guns blazing and rumors swirling. After Chapter 4 wrapped things up with an emotional punch (and a whole lot of literal ones), fans were left asking, is this really the end? Apparently not!

The franchise that turned Keanu Reeves into a modern-day action god isn’t ready to tap out just yet. Despite the seemingly final moments of the last movie, recent updates hint that Baba Yaga might have one more fight left in him. Whether it’s a prequel, a twist on his fate, or just John crawling out of a shallow grave like the legend he is, excitement for the next chapter is sky-high. With spin-offs, cameos, and world-building galore already in the mix, John Wick 5 might be the wildest ride yet, and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

John Wick Chapter 5 Cast

Let’s be real, there’s no John Wick without Keanu Reeves. Period. The man is Baba Yaga. Director Chad Stahelski agrees, calling Keanu the emotional core of the franchise and confirming he’ll be back behind the camera for Chapter 5. While no other returning cast members are confirmed yet, Stahelski and Reeves are both clearly still smitten with the Wick-verse. So, who could come back?

Winston (Ian McShane) and Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) were last seen looking way too calm at John’s grave, suspiciously calm, if you ask us. Could they have helped fake his death? Then there’s Donnie Yen’s blind but deadly Caine and Shamier Anderson’s dog-loving Tracker, both fan favorites with unfinished business.

And let’s not forget Ana de Armas, who’s leading the Ballerina spinoff and already confirmed to share scenes with Keanu. With timelines possibly jumping around, there’s a real chance her character could link up with the next chapter. One thing’s for sure, if John Wick is suiting up again, you better believe he’s not doing it alone. Expect new allies, brutal enemies, and maybe a few old frenemies.

John Wick Chapter 5 Confirmation

After more back-and-forth than a John Wick shootout, John Wick: Chapter 5 has officially been confirmed, again. Yep, after months of cryptic interviews, “maybe-maybe-not” vibes, and Keanu Reeves playing it coy, Lionsgate finally showed up at 2025’s CinemaCon and dropped the news fans have been waiting for. John Wick 5 is real, it’s happening, and Keanu is back, baby.

During the Lionsgate presentation, Adam Fogelson of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group made it clear that this isn’t just another hollow tease. He announced that Keanu Reeves will reunite with director Chad Stahelski for another bullet-laced ride through the world of assassins, markers, and probably another intense dog-related subplot. Fogelson said:

“Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world. We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next.”

Now that’s the kind of confirmation fans have been itching for, no vague rumors, no half-hearted studio shrugs, just pure, glorious Wick energy. And this news dropped alongside other juicy franchise expansions, including a Donnie Yen-led spinoff (hello, Caine’s comeback!) and a fresh TV series titled Under the High Table.

While plot details for John Wick 5 are still locked in a vault somewhere in The Continental, one thing’s certain, Lionsgate is fully loaded and ready to shoot, metaphorically (we think). So polish your suit, grab your gold coins, and stay tuned. Baba Yaga’s not done yet.

John Wick Chapter 5 Plot

Alright, so here’s the deal, nobody really knows what John Wick: Chapter 5 is about, because Lionsgate is guarding those plot secrets tighter than the High Table’s vault. But let’s talk theories, shall we? John Wick may have taken his final bow in Chapter 4, but if Hollywood loves anything more than a clean ending, it’s undoing a clean ending.

Rumor has it the next movie might time-jump into the future, giving Baba Yaga a chance to return from the shadows, scarred but not buried. Producer Basil Iwanyk even teased that Chapter 5 won’t be a direct follow-up, calling it a “new book” rather than a new chapter, very mysterious, very Wick. Maybe he’s not dead. Maybe it’s a fake-out. Maybe he’s sipping espresso in Italy under a new name. Who knows? All we’re sure of is, if there’s a dog, a gun, and Keanu in a black suit, we’re absolutely watching.

