John Wick 5: Find Out if Chad Stahelski Confirms the Next Installment Is Happening!

Ten years ago, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick was first graced on our screens, portraying the role of the unstoppable hitman. Since then, the character has left a lasting impression with jaw-dropping action sequences and an underground world of assassins. After Reeves returned for his titular role in John Wick Chapter 4 last year, director Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate quickly announced the fifth installment. Although Stahelski buried Reeves’ character in the ground in Chapter 4, the franchise still got its claws up with the spinoff, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

Is John Wick 5 Happening?

During a recent interview, Stahelski opened up about his relationship with the John Wick franchise and if there would be a possible fifth chapter in the billion-dollar franchise. He said, “When you fall in love, you fall in love. I’m in love with John Wick. I’m in love with the process and the story. Keanu and I are like, if we wake up tomorrow with a good idea, we’re doing it. You can bet your ass.”

When asked if there would be another John Wick movie, the director said, “Yeah. I’d do it tomorrow if we felt we weren’t ripping the fans off and had more to give. I don’t have that right now. The other stuff I’m working on are great properties, and I’m excited, but nothing will beat this.”

What Could John Wick 5 Be About?

Following Stahelski’s positive comments, another entry in John Wick’s universe is highly possible. As John Wick: Chapter 4 concluded with Keeves’ character dying from his wounds, it left fans with a tease of Wick being alive when the credits started to roll. Is John Wick dead, or is he alive?

Though Chapter 4 hints at his possible survival, the franchise’s future is uncertain. Even if John Wick 5 happens, it will dive deeper into his story, but it’s not confirmed yet. Apart from a cameo in the Ballerina spinoff, Reeves’ portrayal of John Wick may be the last as the iconic assassin. If a fifth chapter gets the green light, it will not happen anytime soon, as Stahelski has other projects in the pipeline, including Highlander.

