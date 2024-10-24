Tom Holland’s iconic Spider-Man suit took 45 minutes to put on. That’s nearly an hour just to slip into those red-and-blue tights. The actor, who first appeared in Civil War in 2016, revealed that getting into Spidey mode wasn’t as smooth as you’d imagine.

In a fun confession, Tom spilled the beans about his suit-related struggles. “It depends. We have different versions of the suit for different means,” he said. Whether he was strapping on a harness for those wild stunts or just donning the regular suit, it all took time. And the most significant hurdle? Planning bathroom breaks! “You have to sort of plan in advance. You have to be like, ‘Look, I think I might need the toilet in 45 minutes, so we have to take this off.’” Imagine needing to schedule your bladder—classic superhero problems, right?

Tom Holland’s Saggy Spider-Man Debut

But here’s where things get even funnier. Tom’s first time putting on the suit was… well, a letdown. Cast pretty late in the process of the Civil War, he didn’t get a fresh, perfectly fitted suit. Nope. Instead, he had to wear his stunt double’s version. And guess what? The suit was too big! “The first time I put on the suit was, I’m not going to lie, a little bit of a disappointment,” Tom admitted, laughing about how the oversized suit made him feel like a “saggy, sad Spider-Man.”

The poor guy had to stand there, feeling all floppy in his baggy suit, while his stunt double’s extra inches of height and bulk made it hang loose. It’s not precisely the sleek superhero entrance you’d expect. But don’t worry, the story gets better!

Finally, Fitting Into the Dream

Fast-forward to Tom finally getting his Spider-Man suit, tailored perfectly to his frame. That moment? Absolute magic. “It was one of the most surreal experiences of my life,” he said. And who could blame him? Imagine growing up with dreams of being Spider-Man, only to wear the suit one day.

For Tom, it was the ultimate full-circle moment. “I was just so proud of myself and delighted with how my career had gone and where I was standing.” It’s one thing to watch Spider-Man swing between skyscrapers on the big screen—but to be Spider-Man? That’s a whole other level of phenomenal.

The attention to detail in these suits is no joke, and for good reason. They’re pricey! Tom wasn’t kidding when he said, “Obviously, it’s a costly suit, so you don’t want it just swinging around your ankles.” Fair point.

While the whole process of wearing the suit might sound exhausting, for Tom, the magic and thrill of becoming Spider-Man was always worth every second of those 45-minute struggles. Talk about a behind-the-scenes superhero reality check!

