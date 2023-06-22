Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse continues to show legs at the worldwide box office as in the latest feat, the film has crossed $500 million. With this, it has become the 4th highest-grossing film of the year and has joined the list with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the film opened to positive reviews from both critics and audience. As a result, the opening weekend collection exceeded all expectations and even after almost three weeks, good numbers are coming in.

As per Deadline’s report, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse stands at a global collection of $506.3 million. Out of it, $290.4 million are contributed by the domestic market, while the remaining $215.9 million are contributed by the overseas market. By unleashing the milestone of $500 million, the superhero flick has become the 4th film of 2023 to do so.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is also the 4th highest-grossing film of 2023 after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X.

Speaking about the top international markets, China is at the top with $42.5 million, followed by the UK ($26.1 million), Mexico ($24.2 million), Australia ($15 million) and Brazil ($10.4 million).

Meanwhile, a few days back, it was learnt that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will not be released in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after failing to pass the country’s censorship requirements, as per Variety.

A scene featuring a poster in the background of the frame that depicts the transgender flag and reads ‘Protect Trans Lives’ is said to be one of the concerns that prevented a release from being approved, sources told Variety.

