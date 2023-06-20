Much before the box office fad took over the entire world, Tom Cruise had been ruling the number game like a boss. It was in the last year he delivered an almost $1.5 billion blockbuster in the form of Top Gun: Maverick, and up next, Tom is looking to smash ticket counters with Mission: Impossible 7. Ahead of MI 7’s highly-anticipated release, let’s take a look at the actor’s Guinness World Record!

Even today, at the age of 60, Tom is giving the young action stars a run for the money. It won’t be wrong if we say that the actor is still dominating the genre by miles and with his upcoming Mission: Impossible movie, Tom is all set to take the bar a notch higher. But much before setting standards like this, the action star registered a Guinness World Record under his name.

Yes, you read that right! Tom Cruise has his name associated with a Guinness World Record and here, we’re talking about his box office glory. As per the official Guinness World Record website, Tom has delivered 8 consecutive $100 million movies at the worldwide box office. This feat was achieved during the period of 2012 to 2018.

As per the website, Tom Cruise’s list of 8 consecutive $100 million movies includes Jack Reacher, Oblivion, Edge of Tomorrow, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Mummy, American Made and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

