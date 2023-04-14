Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2 surprised one and all with its monstrous theatrical run. Starring Yash in a lead role, the film shattered pre-existing records of that time and went on to become one of the biggest box office blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The actioner greatly impacted the masses, be it the heart-thumping action sequences or powerful dialogues.

For those who don’t know, KGF 2 has completed a year today since its release. It was on 14th April 2022, the storm of KGF 2 caused destruction at the box office, both in India and overseas. With an earth-shattering start, the biggie became the third 100 crore nett opener in India after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR.

One of the major reasons behind the success of KGF Chapter 2 was its dialogues that instantly clicked with the masses. But what if we tell you that most of the dialogues of Yash were written by himself? Yes, you read that right! None other than director Prashanth Neel had revealed that the actor himself had penned most of his dialogues. He made this revelation during the film’s trailer launch.

Talking about the box office performance, KGF Chapter 2 earned a whopping 1230 crores nett at the worldwide box office. In India, the film earned a colossal total of 856 crores nett including 434.62 crores nett from the Hindi dubbed version alone.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar and others. It was estimated to carry a budget of 100 crores and released in five Indian languages- Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

