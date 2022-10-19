Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest movie stars on the planet and his stardom is unattainable. But behind all this fame, there has been a phase of struggle. What if say that his one of the most popular films, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa had to wait for 12 years to get its budget recovered? Hard to believe, isn’t it? Well, then keep reading to know shocking details about the film.

Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa was helmed by one of the most critically acclaimed directors, Kundan Shah. We all know that Shah Rukh won a Filmfare award for it in the Best Actor category. Most Khan fans would be even aware of the fact that the actor had himself sold the movie tickets at Bandra’s iconic Gaiety theatre (now a part of G7 multiplex). Today, let’s find out more about SRK’s 1994 cult film.

During an interview with Patcy N/ Rediff.com in 2015, director Kundan Shah spilled some unknown things about Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa. He had revealed that Shah Rukh himself had to buy the film as no distributor was ready to purchase it. The director had said, “My film was ready even before Baazigar and Darr released but no distributor was buying it. In fact, even after those films released and became hits, distributors did not want to buy it.”

Praising Shah Rukh Khan for his gesture, Kundan Shah added, “One day, Shah Rukh spoke to (producer) Vijay Gilani and he agreed to buy the film. So Vijay Gilani, Venus (Worldwide Entertainment) and Shah Rukh became joint producers and bought the Bombay territory. That’s how the film released in Mumbai. It’s all due to Shah Rukh’s effort that the film saw the light of day.”

Kundan Shah further revealed that Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa was different from regular romantic films where the hero gets the girl in the end. It eventually recovered its budget after 12 years of its release.

