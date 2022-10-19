Urvashi Rautela has been mercilessly a target of trolls ever since the Rishabh Pant controversy. It all began when the actress claimed she has dated the Indian cricketer in the past while he openly denied it. Not just that, he ended up blocking her on social media which invited a lot of memes. Scroll below for how she continues to be mocked by netizens.

Recently, Urvashi flew to Australia and many netizens accused her of following Rishabh. She also hit back at trolls as she took to her Instagram stories and called out people for bullying her. But the unnecessary hate continued as a video of her saying ‘I love you’ went viral and many claimed it was for the cricketer.

In a new event, Urvashi Rautela conducted an Ask Me Anything session as she wrote on her Twitter, “AskUrvashi.” Little did she know that she would receive more of trolls than questions from her genuine fans. The comment section was bombarded with questions related to her alleged relationship with Rishabh Pant.

A user asked, “Who is RP?”

Another questioned, “Why are you behind Rishabh Pant? #AskUrvashi”” #AskUrvashi no question. Just stop chashing RP u are beautiful u can act well u deserve much better than Lunt. @UrvashiRautela,” another wrote.

A comment read, “@RishabhPant17 Se hi shadi karogi ?”

“Stay away from RP,” another wrote.

Take a look at comments on Urvashi Rautela’s viral tweet below:

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram and clarified that her ‘I love you’ video was not directed towards anyone in specific. “Just want to make it clear again regarding my I love you video circulating these days…that it was only from an acting perspective & was a dialogue scene not directed towards anyone or from any video call,” she clarified.

