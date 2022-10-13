Urvashi Rautela is one Bollywood celebrity who never misses a chance to be in the spotlight. More than the actress herself, it’s the trolls on social media who don’t miss a single opportunity to misinterpret her actions and backlash her every now and then.

Now, the actress took to her Instagram and penned a bold note on all the ‘bullying’ that she’s facing on social media and how netizens are labelling her ‘stalker’ amid her alleged fallout with rumoured boyfriend Rishabh Pant. She has compared herself with Mahsa Amini who was arrested by Iran’s morality police for not dressing up ‘modestly’ and later passed away in Tehran’s jail amid suspicious circumstances. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Mahsa’s death has started protests all over the world where women are fighting over their rights and chopping off their hair in support of Iranian women. Now talking about Urvashi’s latest Instagram post, the actress is dressed up as a married woman wearing a saree and sindoor.

Advertisement

Trending

Sharing the video on the photo-sharing site, Urvashi Rautela captioned it, “FIRST IN IRAN 🇮🇷 #MahsaAmini 🙏🏻 & NOW IN INDIA….it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a Stalker ??? No one cares about me or support me 😞 A strong woman is one who feels deeply & loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft & powerful , is both practical & spiritual. She’s a gift to the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Reacting to Urvashi Rautela’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Never allow anyone to bring you down.” Another user commented, “Urvashi mam I can’t see you in pain 😢” A third user commented, “ cares about u …. Seriously if u gives importance to those dogs who barks on u without any reason … They always try to bite u …. @urvashirautela u are most golden hearted women …❤️ #bebrave”

What are your thoughts on Urvashi penning a bold note on netizens labelling her as ‘stalker’ amid her fallout with alleged ex-boyfriend Rishabh Pant? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Unnecessarily Trolled Over Being Mumma’s Boy Despite Neetu Kapoor Prompting Him To Hold Preggers Alia Bhatt: “Should’ve Just Married Your Mom Instead” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram