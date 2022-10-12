Urvashi Rautela has been hitting headlines every now and then for having a tassel with Rishabh Pant. There were some rumours that the Bollywood diva and the Indian cricketer have been dating each other. But soon enough, Rishabh Pant brushed all the rumours and blocked the actress from all of his social media handles.

Now, recently, Urvashi and Rishabh’s names have popped up ever since the actress landed in Australia amidst India’s match. Netizens and Rishabh Pant’s fans have been bashing the actress for not letting the cricketer concentrate on his game.

A few hours back, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her glamorous pictures. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a white high-neck collared full-sleeve top with a red rose-patterned body-hugging skirt. She completed her look with dewy makeup. She kept her hair open and accessorised it with a pink and white pearl-studded headgear.

Sharing the pictures, she wished her fandom Karwa Chauth and wrote, “#ElisabettaFranchi May The Moon Light, Flood Your Life With, Happiness & Joy, Peace & Harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth..!! in adv @elisabettafranchi.”

As soon as Urvashi Rautela’s pictures went live, a group of people from her massive fanbase started bashing her in Rishabh Pant’s name. While one of them wrote, “Didi apni self respect ki kyu what laga rhi ho”, another one commented, “Rishabh pant ke liye Hai Yeh Shayad 😢😢😂”. One of the users penned, “Ooohh ohhhh karwa chauth didi ab toh Raha nhi ja rha hai, yeh sab choro yeh bto dard bhari shayari nahi likhi😂”. Another internet user’s comment can be read as, “Ap bhi karva chauth vrt rkhogi”. Another IG user asked, “Rishabh ke liye karoge aap karwa chauth?”

Well, what do you think of Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant’s cold war? Let us know in the comments!

