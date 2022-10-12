Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known by his stage name Badshah, is well known for his songs like “DJ Waley Babu”, “Genda Phool” & “Wakhra Swag”. He recently appeared on the web series ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ and declared himself as ‘single’.

Filmmaker Karan Johar quickly sprung into action as cupid upon learning the rapper’s single’s status. He tried to fix him with the only single woman in the group, Seema Sajdeh. However, that did not take off. Now the latest report reveals the reason behind the rapper staying single throughout the show.

As per Pinkvilla, Badshah is currently dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who is based out of Chandigarh, for over a year now. A source close to the rapper said to the publication, “It’s been a year that rapper is seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off. At a party, they figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. The couple wants to take things slowly as of now. But as a matter of fact, Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families. And everyone is happy about it.”

It is also worth pointing out that neither the rapper nor the Punjabi actress has confirmed the reports yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine. Reports claimed all was not well in their paradise during the lockdown and Jasmine was staying separately in Punjab. In 2017, the two became parents to their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

Post-pandemic, Jasmine along with her daughter Jessemy shifted her base to London, while the rapper continues to shuffle between Chandigarh, Delhi, and Mumbai.

