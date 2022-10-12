Adipurush, the film with an immense buzz and the potential of a 100 crore opening, saw unprecedented criticism coming its way. The teaser of the film was unveiled during Navratri in presence of Prabhas and the entire team. The moment it dropped on YouTube, it became a subject of memes and brutal trolling. Now the latest we hear is about the speculations about teaser no. 2. Keep reading to know more.

Ever since the teaser has been released, netizens are calling out the makers over its shoddy VFX work and failed attempt at using motion capture technology. Not just that but some are even giving it a religious angle by saying that the film is an attempt to insult the Hindu religion by doing ‘Islamification’ of the characters.

Amid all such negative remarks, Adipurush makers are planning to release the second teaser of the film, reports Tollywood.net. More than damage control, the second teaser will be a strong answer to trolls and criticism. The occasion to unveil the same is said to be Prabhas’ birthday which falls on 23rd October.

Let’s hope the report is true as it will help Adipurush to cover some lost ground in the hype!

Meanwhile, after initial negative reactions to Adipurush’s teaser, Om Raut broke his silence while talking to Indian Express. He said, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium, the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone.” He added, “That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience.”

Adipurush releases on 12th January 2023.

