Om Raut’s ambitious film Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh has been one of the much-awaited films of the year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. However, when the trailer was released a few days, the film has been on the receiving end.

Several netizens trolled the makers over VFX quality. Soon discussions regarding the teaser intensified after certain sections of netizens expressed strong objections regarding the look of Ravana and Lord Hanuman. Appeals have started to boycott the film as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BJP MLA Ram Kadam recently threatened the makers of Adipurush that he would not allow the release of the film in Maharashtra. However, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer gets support from Raj Thackeray’s party MNS.

President of Maharashtra Navnirman Film Sena, Amey Khopkar tweeted that the party is giving his support to the film and raised some questions. In a conversation with a Marathi news channel, Khopkar has also supported the filmmaker. Amey said that Om has earlier done films like ‘Lokmanya’ and ‘Tanhaji’. He supported Om Raut saying that he is a Hindutva man.

Amey said, “My question to the Hindutva leaders who understand cinema is that how can you get an idea of how the film will be from the teaser of just 95 seconds? Watch the film first and then decide.” He also previously tweeted extending his support to the filmmaker.

Amey Khopkar wrote, “Director Om Raut has previously made films like Lokmanya and Tanha ji. The spectacular light and sound show performed by Om Raut at Veer Savarkar Memorial continues even today.”

1)Director Om Raut has previously created films like Lokmanya and Tanhaji which showed the depth of the research that he had done on the historic details. He has also designed and executed a glorious light and sound show at the Veer Savarkar Smarak which still continues to play. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) October 7, 2022

In another tweet, he wrote, “It is unfortunate that the teaser of Om Raut’s upcoming ‘Adipurush‘ is being criticized. We are sure that Om Raut’s sincere efforts will be appreciated once the film releases. Hence the Maharashtra Navnirman Film Staff Army has full support for the production of ‘Adipurush.”

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush Director Om Raut Finally Breaks Silence On VFX Modification, Ravan & Ram’s Controversial Look, Says “This Isn’t A Film, It’s A Mission”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram