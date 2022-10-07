Ever since Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan teaser released, it has been receiving negative reactions from the audience. Be it for its poor VFX or wrong portrayal of Ram, Laxman, Ravana, and Hanuman. In the teaser video, Prabhas can be seen as Ram while Saif Ali Khan is visible as Ravana. Now, in a media conversation, the director finally opened up about his thought process.

Om Raut addressed the criticisms regarding his upcoming film Adipurush and how the VFX modification impacted the movie. Talking about it, he even mentioned how he was immensely influenced by Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Om Raut shared, “I am a big follower of Lord Ram. I have done nothing wrong in this film. We have not tampered with history, and I would call this history, our proud history. We kept the purity of this history while working on this. When I saw Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan, it had a huge impact on me.”

Justifying how the director and the makers of Adipurush tried to keep up with the modern technology, Om Raut said, “When we saw that, it had a lot of modern technology. One arrow comes, 10 come out of it, then 100 come out of it. We had never seen all of this. This was very new for all of us. We didn’t know about it. It was very popular in those days.”

Talking about the look of Ravana which received immense criticism from the audience, Om Raut shared that they wanted to add a modern touch to the whole Ravana look. He said, “Ravan is a demon. He was a cruel being so he was given a big mustache, and they showed him as a demon in those times. It was their artistic representation of what a demon would look like. Our Ravan is demonic in today’s times. In today’s times, in my artistic opinion, a demon could look like this.”

Apart from Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to release in January, 2023. What are your thoughts about the film? Let us know!

