Shah Rukh Khan is all set for a roaring comeback next year with his exciting line-up. Among his much-awaited films, Jawan marks SRK’s pan-India debut. The film has already created a huge buzz for itself and one of the reasons behind it is said to be a cameo of Thalapathy Vijay. But what if we say that the duo might share the screen space sooner than expected? Keep reading to know more details.

After an underwhelming performance of Beast, Vijay is looking to bounce back. He’ll be next seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu. The film is said to be a perfect entertainer for Vijay and will be backed by strong content. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a female lead and a strong supporting cast. Now, the upcoming Tamil drama might see an addition of none other than SRK.

As per the report in Indian Express, Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee recently paid a visit to Varisu sets. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay was shooting a song with Rashmika Mandanna. After that, Vijay had a chat with SRK and the Jawan director, spanning over two hours. The reason behind the meeting is unknown but rumours have it that before the Atlee directorial, Vijay and SRK could be seen together in Varisu, with Khan playing a cameo in it.

Hope the rumours are true as we just can’t wait to see the two stars together in a film!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan and Dunki in his kitty apart from Jawan. Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan will mark SRK’s comeback film after 5 years post Zero (2018), which releases on 25th January 2023.

