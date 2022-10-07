There is a huge debate on-going about whether or not Sajid Khan should have been a part of Bigg Boss 16. He has been accused of s*xual misconduct not just by one or two but multiple young actresses in the past. Saloni Chopra, Mandana Karimi, Jiah Khan are among others who accused the Humshakals director.

Below are the detailed experiences and accusations by Jiah Khan and other actresses who accused Sajid Khan of s*xual misconduct:

Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi had auditioned for Humshakals when Sajid Khan asked her to strip for him. The actress detailed her experience in a conversation with India Today and said, “I was in talks for Sajid Khan’s Humshakals at the casting stage. My manager and I visited his office. After meeting producer Vashu Bhagnani, I was in a room with Sajid, when he said, ‘Lovely pictures but you need to remove your clothes. If I like what I see, you might get the part.”

The actress also recently expressed her disappointment as Bigg Boss 16 makers roped in Sajid Khan. She announced her exit from Bollywood as a consequence of the industry not respecting women.

Sherlyn Chopra

What Sherlyn Chopra experienced was way worse. The actress was coping with the demise of her father when she met the filmmaker. “When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a p*nis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his p*nis,” she had tweeted back in in 2021.

When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it.

I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis.. https://t.co/2gnGSdEIrU — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) January 18, 2021

Simran Suri

Khuda Haafiz actress Simran Suri had spoken shortly after Rachel White recalled her casting couch experience with Sajid Khan. She had tweeted, “I kept thinking all these years @whitespeaking to talk about this a## @SimplySajidK and what stopped me was that nobody would listen. He did exactly the same with me while he was casting for Himmatwala. Called me to his juju house and asked me to strip.”

I kept thinking all these years @whitespeaking to talk about this a## @SimplySajidK and what stopped me was that nobody would listen. He did exactly the same with me while he was casting for Himmatwala. Called me to his juju house and asked me to strip. https://t.co/BSNnMFjv9K — Simran Kaur Suri (@29simran) October 12, 2018

Jiah Khan

It was Jiah Khan’s sister Karishma who spoke up in the BBC documentary ‘Death In Bollywood.’ He had asked her to remove her bra during a script reading session. “It was rehearsal, she was reading the scripts and he asked her to take off her top and her bra. She didn’t know what to do, she said ‘the filming hasn’t even begun yet and this is happening.’ She came home and cried,” Karishma had revealed.

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra had a rather bizarre experience with Sajid. He had invited her to his house and tried to take her to his ‘really dark’ room. “He wanted to chat with me. I told him my mom’s a police officer which I think made him behave. But he still asked me bizarre questions like, ‘Would you have s*x with a dog if I gave you Rs 100 crore?” she had told India Today.

Many others including Indian model Dimple Paul, journalist Karishma Upadhyay, Rachel White had also exposed Sajid Khan with their personal experiences.

Is it fair to help Sajid Khan revive his career with Bigg Boss 16 while actresses like Mandana Karimi are quitting Bollywood?

