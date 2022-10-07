Expect something bizarre from self-proclaimed critic KRK every single day. He’s usually on a mission to sabotage Bollywood films. After Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha, he’s currently eyeing on Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead. One thought he’s soon quitting Bollywood and his reviews but looks like he’s here to stay.

As most know, Kamaal R Khan was recently arrested over his past remarks on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. He spent almost 10 days in jail and even claimed that he suffered memory loss during that time. Sometime later, he even announced quitting Bollywood because he had no political backing and industry members were slapping him with legal cases.

But of course, Kamaal R Khan is known for his U-turns within seconds. In his latest tweet, KRK has hinted that he will continue to review films by leaving the decision to his fans. “Too many people are requesting me to continue my reviews. Should I continue reviewing films? Like for yes and RT for No.”

But what remained hilarious were all the reactions in the comment section. KRK was brutally trolled for his fragile thoughts.

A user commented, “पागल खाने से कब छुटा ओर केसे छोड़ दिया”

Another wrote, “Gajab topibaaj aadmi ho yaar tum”

A tweet read, “Nahi nahi nahi Hargiz nahi bhaiya Plz hum Masoom logo par or julm mat karo. Tyaag do ye review wali soch. Aap to kuch or bada bahot bada karne ke liye is dharti par avtarit hue ho. Ye review jaisa tuchh kaam hum khud hi kar lenge.bus aap to apna vaada yaad rakho.”

“निर्लज है तू (You are shameless),” another reacted.

Too many people are requesting me to continue my reviews. Should I continue reviewing films? Like for yes and RT for No. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 6, 2022

Do you think KRK should continue to review movies?

