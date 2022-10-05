Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is back to what he’s best at criticizing. The self-proclaimed critic never leaves a chance to take a jibe at Bollywood actors and their recently released/upcoming films. From the past few days, KRK has been continuously Tweeting about the recently released Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. And also about Adipurush, whose teaser was dropped recently.

Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the first rushes of the film received massive backlash for the misrepresentation of Lord Ram and Raavan.

Recently, KRK took to Twitter to call Adipurush a‘ disaster’ after it is being slammed by one and all on social media. The self-proclaimed critic has claimed that the makers have already lost 450 crore overnight.

KRK Tweeted, “Film #Adipurush has created a history before the release only. It is the first ever film, which has become a disaster with the release of its teaser only, forget the trailer and film. And Producer Bhushan Kumar has lost Rs.450Cr over the night. Bura Waqt Kabhi Bhi Aa Sakta Hai.”

Film #Adipurush has created a history before the release only. It is the first ever film, which has become a disaster with the release of it’s teaser only, forget the trailer and film. And Producer Bhushan Kumar has lost Rs.450Cr over the night. Bura Waqt Kabhi Bhi Aa Sakta Hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 5, 2022

Earlier too KRK Tweeted about Adipurush while calling it the biggest mistake of producer Bhushan Kumar. He had Tweeted, “Film #AdipurushTeaser is the proof that it’s a big mistake of producer #BhushanKumar who has spent ₹450Cr on the film. #Ramayana can’t be explained in just 3 hours. While Every single detail has already shown in the Serial #Ramayana!”

A while back, we brought you the reactions of Mahabharat’s ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ aka Mukesh Khanna and Ramayan’s ‘Sita’ aka Dipika Chikhlia. The actor duo expressed disappointment over the Adipurush trailer. While Dipika called out the makers for making Raavan aka Saif Ali Khan look more like a Mughal than a Sri Lankan, the Shaktimaan actor dropped a long video talking about the same.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK calling Adipurush ‘disaster’ on the basis of its just teaser?

