Saif Ali Khan is currently riding high on the success of Vikram Vedha which also stars Hrithik Roshan in a pivotal role. Directed by Gayatri and Pushkar, the film is a Hindi remake of superstar Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan’s Tamil flick. Now playing a protagonist against Hrithik in the film would have been a tough choice to make for Saif but he delivered a path-breaking performance giving his absolute best. In a recent interview, Khan opened up why he was confident that the film would work at the box-office despite Bollywood going through a low phase. Scroll below to read his thoughts on it.

This is no lie that amid the boycott trend, the films in Bollywood haven’t been doing well. In fact, South pan-India films are doing great at the box office while also shattering some crazy records. From RRR to KGF Chapter 2, these films had a bumper opening at the box office whereas Bollywood films were just falling flat. Though recently, Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna was released and had the biggest Bollywood opening of 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with Firstpost, Saif Ali Khan was asked about Vikram Vedha’s release and how it’s released when Bollywood is going through its lowest phase, answering the same, the actor said, “It really is concerning and worrying that films are not doing well. It is a business and it gets affected. Terms start to get dictated by different platforms. It is very important for films to be successful at the box office for the film industry to run in a healthy creative way. Obviously, for that, we need to make movies that the audience love. Sometimes it is disheartening to read reviews that say we’ve forgotten to make films. We now have outsiders coming to Bollywood to show us how to make good films.”

That’s quite an insightful thought by Saif Ali Khan.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Aryan Khan Royally Ignore Ananya Panday At An Event After The Latter Admitted Having Crush On Him? Netizens Say “Kitni Buri Tarah Ignore Kiya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram