Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has been making quite some noise recently. While yesterday a report claimed that the (tentative) Christmas 2023 release will not be similar to the Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda film, new reports reveal who one of the leading ladies in it are.

As per a recent report, the makers of BMCM have zeroed in on their first leading lady and it’s none other than actress Janhvi Kapoor. Read on to know more details about her role and the film.

As per a recent Pinkvilla report, Janhvi has been roped in to play the female lead alongside Tiger in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Talking about the casting, a source close to the development said, “The idea is to pull off a casting coup by getting some of the big names together to create a big screen spectacle. After contemplating on getting the best possible cast for the script, the team has zeroed in on Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead alongside Tiger Shroff.”

Talking further about Janhvi Kapoor’s role in the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer, the source revealed that like all Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also has a strong character with ample scope for women. The insider said, “Ali likes to work on his characters and bring in a larger-than-life dynamic to all the key actors. Much like that, the two female leads also have a great role in the film.”

As per the report, the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar will be locked in the next 15 days and the makers are in conversation with actors from the top bracket.

Produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani with Ali’s banner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to go on floors in January. With a five-month schedule planned, the team intends to call it a wrap by May 2023. As per the report, the action-packed entertainer will be shot in Scotland, the Alps, the UK, and Saudi.

