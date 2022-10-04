Ever since the teaser of Adipurush was released, it has been getting mixed reactions from fans across the globe. Netizens are quite pissed with the VFX team of the film and are bashing the makers for the same. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles Amid the same, now Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also threatened the makers about taking legal action against them for ‘wrong’ depiction of Hindu deities. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In the film, Prabhas is portraying the role of Raghava, Kriti as Janaki and Saif as Lankesh, based on Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Ravana respectively. Earlier today, the Madhya Pradesh minister spoke to the reporters and expressed his views on wrongfully depicting Hanuman in the teaser.

According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told the reporters, “I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it. The dresses and look of Hindu deities as seen in the trailer were not acceptable. Hanuman ji is shown wearing leather, whereas the description (in the scriptures) of the deity’s costume is different… These are scenes that hurt religious sentiments. I am writing a letter to Om Raut to remove all such scenes from the film. If not removed, we will consider legal action.”

Home Minister Narottam Mishra supported his claims by citing the original work in Hanuman Chalisa and that the film showcases a different depiction of the lord Hanuman.

Meanwhile, Adipurush is produced by T-series and happens to be one of the most expensive films made in Hindi cinema. It’ll be released on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

What are your thoughts on Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra threatening the makers of Adipurush for taking legal action against them? Tell us in the comments below.

