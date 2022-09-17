Prabhas and Kriti Sanon? A romance affair no one ever saw coming but is indeed good news! Rumours sparked when the actress called him up during a segment of Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan. One could notice how the South superstar did not take long to pick up her call. But are they really dating each other? Scroll below for all we know.

As most know, Kriti and the Baahubali actor will be making their first ever on-screen union with Adipurush. The movie directed by Om Raut, also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan amongst others in pivotal roles. The mythological film based on the epic Ramayana seems to have created a Ram, Sita jodi in reality too!

A source close to Bollywood Life reveals, “Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have bonded extremely well since day one on the sets. Everyone was surprised that how shy guy Prabhas is openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in the conversation with her. There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world.”

The source adds, “Despite wrapping up the film months ago their bond is still intact. They never fail to make a call or message to each other and this only proves that they have this mutual admiration for each other but calling it a relationship will be too quick. Well, it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush.”

Well, Adipurush is set for a release in January 2023 and we cannot wait to witness the sizzling chemistry of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. Because seems like they’re planning to keep it under the wraps for quite a while.

