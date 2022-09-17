Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian movie stars. The actor is known for his box office pull and is a pan-Indian film star in a true sense. Talking about his next biggie, Adipurush is scheduled to release in January next year. Now, the latest we hear about the film is that the makers have taken an important step which is surely going to give a big relief to fans, especially in the Hindi market. Keep reading to know more exciting details.

The power of a star is seen through the footfalls he attracts at the box office, irrespective of the content. His last two releases Saaho and Radhe Shyam received mostly negative reviews but still enjoyed that initial momentum at ticket windows. Talking about Saaho, the film’s Hindi version was a super hit and overall too, it made decent money. His last release Radhe Shyam too made 100 crores in India despite negativity (it was a flop though due to the high budget).

Though Prabhas fans love talking about his box office stature, they often complain about his dubbing for the Hindi version of his films. But now, it seems that the makers of Adipurush aren’t willing to take any risks after the heavy criticism Saaho and Radhe Shyam received due to the actor’s unpleasant Hindi dubbing. They have reportedly roped in Sharad Kelkar to do the job.

Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, Adipurush makers have decided to dub Prabhas’ Hindi voice through Sharad Kelkar. This important step is going to make fans happy as Sharad’s voice perfectly suits the persona of the Darling actor.

For the unversed, Sharad Kelkar did Hindi dubbing for Prabhas in Bahubali 1 and Bahubali 2. His voice is said to be one of the important factors behind the franchise’s success in the Hindi market. So, with Adipurush, let’s hope for the best!

Meanwhile, helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush releases on 12th January 2023. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

