Brahmastra did well on the second Friday as 9 crores* more came in (across all languages). The film was seen some sort of drops during the weekdays which were not alarming but then not the most optimal either if we one was aiming for a really big total. Hence, rise in collections on Friday has turned out to be a good news for the film since this means audience word of mouth is good enough to allow a free run till the release of Vikram Vedha at least (on 30th September).

What needs to be seen is the kind of jump that comes on Saturday and Sunday. On its first Saturday, the film had hit the 40 crores mark, though growth from Friday was minimal since it was as it is running at blockbuster levels. However, this Saturday the jump would be much bigger and in line with normal trending that happens for successful movies. As a result, one can expect today to be in 13-14 crores at least, though if it ends up hitting the 15 crores mark then it would be simply stupendous.

So far, the film has collected 180 crores and by afternoon it would cross the lifetime numbers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (185 crores). Post that it would be the journey towards the double century mark that would be most exciting and that milestone will be accomplished by tomorrow afternoon.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

