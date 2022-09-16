After Thor: Love and Thunder surpassed Ragnarok at the domestic (North America) box office, the Chris Hemsworth starrer created a new record, which hasn’t been created by any other film series. The Taika Waitit directorial is the fourth instalment of the standalone movie on the Asgardian. It is the first time that has ever happened in the MCU.

Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and other superheroes have never gotten more than three standalone films. While Captain America’s 4th movie is on its way, the character will be played by Anthony Mackie and not Chris Evans, as he retired after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Coming back to the point, Thor: Love and Thunder surpassed Ragnarok’s domestic box office collection last week. As per Box Office Mojo, the Chris Hemsworth starrer stands at $342 million stateside and $758 million overall. Meanwhile, the 2017 movie churned in $315 million in the US and Canada and $853 million globally.

The record that Thor: Love and Thunder created by doing so was that it became the first film series to earn higher than its predecessor domestically. The second Thor movie, The Dark World, made $206 million, and the first one made $181 million domestically. This has been unusual as no other franchise has been able to create this record.

Though each Avengers movie was loved more than its previous one, the Age of Ultron wasn’t able to earn more than the first one. Only Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films have been able to churn in more than the previous movies, but there is yet to be a fourth one in the series.

Even outside of the MCU, no franchise has been able to create this pattern. Be it the Star Wars sequel films, the Harry Potter franchise or the Twilight saga, and more. However, despite this record, Thor: Love and Thunder’s lifetime box office success has put a question mark on a fifth instalment.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

