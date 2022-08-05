Joker 2 Teaser Unveiled
Joker 2 starring Joaquin Phoenix has been in the news for quite some time now. After getting a confirmed release date, an official announcement teaser has been unveiled now. Phoenix is reprising his iconic Arthur Fleck and now, Lady Gaga too has confirmed her part after months of speculations. She shared the teaser through her official Twitter handle and below is all you need to know.

While not many have demanded a sequel to this masterpiece, it was quite obvious that the makers would go forward with part two with such huge success and iconic character in the kitty. Talking about the recently released teaser, Gaga‘s Cheek To Cheek is seen playing in the background with the announcement of the title ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’.

Even though it’s not confirmed, Lady Gaga will be reportedly playing Harley Quinn in Joker 2. Many are loving the latest official announcement with the legendary singer-performer joining the sequel, others are disappointed. Below we take a look at netizens’ reactions, catch the teaser below:

Check out what netizens have to say about Lady Gaga joining Joker 2:

Meanwhile, as per the report in Variety, Lady Gaga will be Joker’s love interest and partner in madness, in the film. Speculation that Harley Quinn would appear in the movie first bubbled to the surface after Phillips posted the cover of the screenplay to Instagram on June 7.

