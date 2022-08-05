Joker 2 starring Joaquin Phoenix has been in the news for quite some time now. After getting a confirmed release date, an official announcement teaser has been unveiled now. Phoenix is reprising his iconic Arthur Fleck and now, Lady Gaga too has confirmed her part after months of speculations. She shared the teaser through her official Twitter handle and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

While not many have demanded a sequel to this masterpiece, it was quite obvious that the makers would go forward with part two with such huge success and iconic character in the kitty. Talking about the recently released teaser, Gaga‘s Cheek To Cheek is seen playing in the background with the announcement of the title ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’.

Advertisement

Even though it’s not confirmed, Lady Gaga will be reportedly playing Harley Quinn in Joker 2. Many are loving the latest official announcement with the legendary singer-performer joining the sequel, others are disappointed. Below we take a look at netizens’ reactions, catch the teaser below:

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Check out what netizens have to say about Lady Gaga joining Joker 2:

We got our Harley Quinn.🫶🏽 — Imanol Pérez.🦅💛💙 (@ima_twd26) August 4, 2022

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn seems right to me — 𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗹𝗲♦𝘇𝗲𝘁𝘀𝘂 (@kami_axnxx) August 5, 2022

It’s happening!! Can’t wait to see a Harley in this universe. I hope Lady GaGa kills it as Harleen 🙏🏻🤩🦇 — ☆☆🦇2ndCityMatty🦁☆☆ (@2ndCitySaint90) August 4, 2022

WHY IS GAGA PLAYING HARLEY QUINN — emontre (@Kingeos0) August 4, 2022

flop incoming — 🌛 αятι 🌜 (@mcufightclub) August 4, 2022

This is a nightmare, I waited so long for part 2! And now it’s going to be a musical and lots of respect for #Gaga but her acting is way too overrated (my opinion!). The movie is too important for me personally to say nothing about it 🙄🤡😲 — Wilco Willemse (@wiloconyx) August 4, 2022

Gaga?

Is there no real actresses in the world? — Andrés T (@Andres_tnt87) August 4, 2022

Meanwhile, as per the report in Variety, Lady Gaga will be Joker’s love interest and partner in madness, in the film. Speculation that Harley Quinn would appear in the movie first bubbled to the surface after Phillips posted the cover of the screenplay to Instagram on June 7.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Leslie Grace Reacts To ‘Batgirl’ Getting Shelved, Pens A Heartfelt Note For Her ‘Querida Familia’ Saying, “Batgirl For Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram