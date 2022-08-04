New details regarding Joker 2 have been revealed, which is helping us stay calm as Warner Bros goes around scrapping big projects. The upcoming sequel to the box-hit 2019 movie was confirmed in June this year. Joaquin Phoenix will be reprising his role as the DC villain once again and Todd Phillips is directing it.

Advertisement

As of now, what we know is that the sequel is titled Folie a Deux, which means a mental illness or delusion shared by two close people. It has also been revealed that the film will be a musical, which left fans divided. A report further suggested that the actor will have his salary bumped up from $4.5 million for the 2019 movie to $20 million for the sequel. Now, more details regarding the film have been made public.

Advertisement

While DC lost Batgirl, fans have been worried about the other projects, such as Joker 2. But with the new update, it seems like they have one thing less to be worried about. As per The Wrap, it’s said that the Joaquin Phoenix starrer will supposedly heavily involve Arkham Asylum. Though the details regarding the location are not known, fans expect to see the wall of the Gotham City psychiatric facility a lot.

It is also said that Joker 2 Joaquin Phoenix’s character does not immediately escape after killing his therapist. Another big update regarding the film is that it has received a release date. The movie is set to release on 4 October 2024, as of now. The date can shift accordingly.

While talking about DC films, it is also being said that the release dates of Aquaman 2 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods may move again. Amidst all the confusion within Warner Bros, a source claims that the release dates of the upcoming DCEU films are still not set in stone.

Are you excited to watch Joaquin Phoenix return as the Clown Prince of Crime in Joker 2? Share your thoughts with us!

Must Read: Aquaman 2: Michael Keaton Replaced By Ben Affleck As Batman Despite Shooting A Few Scenes?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram