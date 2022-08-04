Is Ben Affleck replacing Michael Keaton as Batman in Aquaman 2? A lot has been happening in the DC world. Netizens were taken by a storm after Warner Bros axed the upcoming Batgirl film despite spending $90 million on its production. It saw Leslie Grace in the titular role, Keaton as the Caped Crusader, and Brenden Fraser as the villain.

Advertisement

However, due to some budgeting issues, the film was cancelled, leaving the fans in dismay. Concerns regarding other DC flicks like Joker 2, and the Jason Momoa starrer has risen. One can only hope that none of these projects is sacked by WB too.

Advertisement

While talking about Aquaman 2, it was recently rumoured that Ben Affleck will be reprising his role as Batman after Jason Momoa shared a post with the actor from the sets. But now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, it turns out that Affleck might be replacing Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight in the Aquaman sequel.

All of this started after a test screening found Michael Keaton’s shot scenes in Aquaman 2 confusing. The reason behind this is because Keaton’s entry in the DCEU as Batman is explained in his appearance in Ezra Miller’s The Flash, which is set to release after The Lost Kingdom. This led to confusion, and his scene in the Jason Momoa starrer did not make any sense.

But it seems like DC is going with Ben Affleck to star opposite Jason. Though not a lot of details about the same have been offered, an official confirmation is still pending. We hope that fans get to see Keaton as the Caped Crusader.

It’s not just Ben Affleck who will be reprising his Batman role. Michael Keaton played the role in the 1989 film on the DC superhero and, once again, in 1992. Are you excited about Ben‘s appearance in Aquaman 2?

Must Read: Slumdog Millionaire Fame Dev Patel Risks His Life To Stop A Deadly Fight Involving Knife

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram