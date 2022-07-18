Ben Affleck is one of the most celebrated actors of the west not just for the exceptional characters he has played in the last few years but also for the way he carries himself, with utmost confidence. He reeks of dominance and this is another one of his many qualities that resonate well with his fan base. More than two decades back, Ben had opened up about taking performance enhancers for s*x and guess what, it only caused him extreme disappointment.

For the unversed, an international entertainment portal recently confirmed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot recently. There were several rumours about their engagement previously as JLo was spotted with a huge green rock on her finger several times in the past, indicating that the love birds will soon get hitched. TMZ confirmed their marriage early in the morning today and Page Six also went on to acquire their marriage certificate, confirming that the piece of news was true.

Ben Affleck is not someone to shy away while talking s*x and that is something he has proven time and again. Back in 1999, the actor had spoken to the popular adult magazine Playboy about his experience with v*agra and it is absolutely safe to say that it wasn’t the best. According to Yahoo Life, he said, “I almost had a heart attack. I had to sit down, and all it did was make me sweat and feel dizzy and really unnerved.”

Further shedding some light on how the overall experience was, Ben Affleck said that it didn’t do anything to boost up his performance in the bedroom and overall, it went on to become one of his ‘biggest disappointments’.

