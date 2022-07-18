Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot, and we can’t keep calm! The duo’s whirlwind romance after they reunited last year has been somewhat straight out of a storybook. The pair, who were first engaged in 2002 until breaking up in 2004, defined true love as they tied the knot after rekindling almost 20 years later.

It was back in March 2022 when the news of Bennifer’s second engagement broke. JLo had revealed how Affleck had proposed to her at her favourite place, her bathroom. She had detailed the romantic gesture in the newsletter and was seen wearing a big green stone with a silver band.

Advertisement

Now, months after that, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ended fans’ anticipation of when one of their favourite Hollywood couples would get married. Once again, taking to her newsletter, On The JLo, the singer confirmed the news and wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a small ceremony on Saturday night at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” the Ain’t Your Mama singer wrote.

She further revealed that they tied the knot at midnight and that she wore a “dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet.” How cute! With this, she also shared photos from the ceremony and at the end of the letter, she had signed as Jennifer Affleck. As per some sources, she has taken the actor’s surname.

Jennifer Lopez just confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck, sending out an email to fans. She signs off with her new name: “With love, ⁰Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” pic.twitter.com/kxQDgUWsgx — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 17, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s fans quickly took to Twitter to share their reaction to this news. They were elated to hear that the couple is officially married now. Check out a few reactions here:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is the definition of if you love something let it go. If it comes back it was yours for sure. 👀pic.twitter.com/AVQUhZPlCH — Bigga Kong (@homie_straight) July 17, 2022

Crying, shaking, throwing up Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just got married 🥺❤️ So happy for Bennifer ❤️❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/ma360V81w9 — JB💍💚| Stream HALFTIME on NETFLIX (@jlosbestee) July 17, 2022

Ah, I'm happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Can't be easy having a relationship under the spotlight and I'm glad they managed to get it together in the end 🙂 — Scott (@Dr1on) July 17, 2022

They really were like "you doing anything Saturday? Wanna get married?" 😆😭

congrats, you kids deserve to live your love ❤️ #TheAfflecks #Bennifer @BenAffleck @JLo pic.twitter.com/Y1LXF8w6F8 — Ben&Jen Affleck's plaid shirt 👕 (@BensShirt) July 17, 2022

Must Read: Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Reviews Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s RRR & Calls It “Awesomely Outrageous Roller-Coaster”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram