It will soon be 4 months since one of the most-anticipated films RRR hit the screens on March 24. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR in the lead roles, we also saw Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in the pivotal roles. Helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli, the film not only garnered a positive response but it was also lauded across the globe. Within a few weeks of its release, the makers celebrated 1000 crores with a grand party which was attended by the media and film fraternity.

Advertisement

Recently the film was in the news when Doctor Strange screenwriters Jon Spaihts and C Robert Cargill showered praises on the Rajamouli directorial.

Advertisement

The latest person to go gaga over RRR is Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, who has recently reviewed the film recently. On the occasion of his birthday, the filmmaker decided to spend some quality time with his family and watch SS Rajamouli. Taking to Twitter, he shared a scene that sees Jr NTR fighting with a Tiger and called it outrageous roller coaster.

Taking to his Twitter, Scott Derrickson wrote about RRR, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.”

To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/90U7AXJPgd — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 16, 2022

Earlier tweeting about the film, Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill wrote, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week,”

While Jon Spaihtsm who is also Dune’s screenwriter had said, “Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later (sic).”

Well, what are your thoughts on Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson’s review about RRR? Do let us know!

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Is Finally Moving On From Brad Pitt As Salma Hayek Plays The Cupid In Setting Her Up With Some Hot Dates?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram