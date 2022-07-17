Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe cannot be overlooked as things took a wild turn after the events of Avengers: End Game. Thanos played by Josh Brolin, wiped half the universe but the superhero team managed to bring back everyone. Meanwhile, a recent statue of the Mad Titan is going viral, it is the most hilarious thing you’ll see today, but you won’t be able to unsee it and guess what, it has an Ant-Man connect to it. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was Captain America: Civil War that started the phase and things haven’t been great for the earth’s mightiest since then. In the recent projects, the after-effects of Avengers Infinity War and Endgame can be seen. On the other hand, the introduction of the multiverse is also the biggest reason why fans are intrigued with the Marvel projects.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, a statue of Thanos in a Jack-O Pose has gone viral which was shared by an Australia-based graphic artist, BossLogic. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the artist wrote, “The Avengers had no chance against this Thanos…..” On the other hand, netizens are losing their minds seeing actor Josh Brolin tagged, (who played the character in the MCU film), in the picture.

BossLogic often shares fan arts of various comic characters but soon after he shared the picture of Thanos, it sent netizens’ into a tizzy and many are sharing their hilarious reactions. Many even believe Ant-Man now has a clear chance to defeat the Mad Titan, while a user even compared the statue with The Boys’ recent episode and asked, “Is this from a cut scene in the Herogasm episode.”

While a user wrote, “THIS is the Thanos that ant-man was trying to…..you know what, nevermind,” another wrote, “He was waiting for Antman in that position,” a third commented, “OnlyFans. 50% discount, Thanos always asks for half,” a fourth user wrote, “Instead of snapping Thanos choose clapping,” while a fifth user wrote, “Who is Thanos? This is Thanus.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic)

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Thanos in a Jack-O Pose?

Must Read: When Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson Were Said To Be Pregnant Amidst The Whole Rupert Sanders Cheating Scandal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram