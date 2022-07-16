Angelina Jolie is undeniably one of the most-loved actresses of the west and her massive fan following is a testament to this fact. She is not just liked for her surreal beauty but also for her skills as an actor. After a prolonged custody battle and divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt, looks like she is ready to find her soulmate and guess what, her newly found friend, Salma Hayek is the one helping her with it. So what is the duo exactly up to? Let’s find out.

For the unversed, Jolie and Pitt called it quits in 2016 and most reports suggested that Brad’s alcoholism and substance abuse was to blame for it. The ex-couple also fought a long custody battle of their six kids- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, which Angelina went on to win despite several efforts made by Pitt. The Fight Club actor has only been given visitation rights and some of the reports suggest that even his parents haven’t met the kids in years.

According to the most recent report by OK! Magazine, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek’s friendship has flourished since they worked together on Marvel’s Eternals and they are currently teamed up for a movie named Without Blood, which is written, directed and produced by Jolie herself.

Speaking about Salma Hayek planning to find Angelina Jolie a man, the same source revealed, “Angie envies how Salma found herself a worldly soulmate and would love that type of guy for herself.”

Angelina Jolie is reportedly looking for someone who can match her intellectual level and Salma Hayek has already gotten to work. “She’s already looking to line Angie up with some dates”, a source close to the development revealed to the same publication.

What do you think about Salma Hayek’s decision to pair up Angelina Jolie with a man? Let us know in the comments.

