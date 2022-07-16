Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin is gaining a lot of attention recently after a restraining order was issued against the singer over an alleged domestic violence case filed by his 21-year-old family member. The singer has already denied such allegations, now his attorney claimed that the person is dealing with ‘mental health challenges’, while Ricky calls it disgusting and untrue. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

A week after the case was registered and the singer appeared before the court, Ricky dropped his new untitled album, which is a sequel to 2020’s Pausa. The six songs album is part of the production named, Play. Other than the singer, the songs feature, the Mexican group Reik and the Colombian artist Keityn.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, weeks after the restraining order was released, Ricky Martin’s lawyer Marty Singer released a statement and told Deadline, “Unfortunately the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be– involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

Ricky Martin’s lawyer Marty Singer added, “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

As per Law 54, the identity of the victim was kept anonymous but according to Marca, the identity of the complainant was later revealed by Eric Martin, brother of Ricky Martin. He is Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, nephew of the artist.

When the case first went viral, the identity of his nephew was kept secret and the reports had claimed that Martin was in a relationship with him for over 7 months. Dennis in his complaint also claimed that later when he decided to break up, Ricky started torturing him physically and psychologically.

Meanwhile, a hearing has been set for July 21 in Puerto Rico and if Ricky Martin is found guilty by the court in the domestic abuse case, the singer could face up to 50 years of jail time for his incest relationship.

Must Read: When Taylor Swift Accidentally Unzipped Her Monokini Style Outfit During A Live Concert But Dealt With It Like A Queen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram