Bella Hadid has shared a sizzling hot photo of her wearing nothing but rings and bracelets on her hands. The model knows how to turn heads as she is often seen wearing sultry fits. She reeks of confidence as she goes full n*de in the recent pic and is an inspiration to many to ditch their clothes and love their skin.

Besides being a fashion icon, diva, and supermodel, Hadid has also been vocal about her mental health and has opened a dialogue for others. Previously, she shared her journey through anxiety and spoke about how people compared her to sister Gigi Hadid all the time.

She even revealed being called the ‘uglier sister.’ But we all know that is definitely not the case. Coming back to the point, Bella Hadid, who is currently in Amsterdam, Netherlands, took to her Instagram stories to post a mirror selfie of her completely n*ked. Though she censored her breasts, she showed off her taut tummy and figure.

Bella Hadid also shared photos from her trip, including one where she rocked braids while enjoying a beer and another close-up of her face while she sunbathed. Her Insta is a haven for those who love fashion. Not only does she keep up with the trends, but her looks are also an inspiration that one can copy.

Meanwhile, previously, Hadid shared that she almost missed Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Show after losing her passport. The model revealed that she had to apply for a new one shortly before jetting off to Paris.

“Lost my passport. got a new passport. landed at 530am. shoot at 7. show at 12. made it by the skin of my teeth,” Bella Hadid had written in the story. Luckily she made it with 90 minutes to spare and managed to make it to the runway.

